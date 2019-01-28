New ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Arc Pays New Namek A Visit

Dragon Ball Super may focus a lot on Saiyans, but that isn’t to say there aren’t other races out there. In the past, folks like the Namekians were spotlighted time after time, and it seems the alien race is ready to make a comeback.

After all, the new arc in Dragon Ball Super just paid New Namek a visit, and fans are happy to see the planet at long last.

Recently, the manga put out its latest chapter, and the update continued on with the ‘Galactic Patrol Prisoner’ arc. With Moro on the prowl, Goku and Vegeta have teamed up with the interstellar force to round up the baddie, but it won’t be easy. After all, the wizard is looking to make a wish on the Dragon Balls, and he knows just where to find them.

After Goku is caught sneaking up on Moro’s ki, the Saiyan informs his party of the baddie’s location. The remote area has the group confused until they realize the coordinates are near New Namek, prompting Jaco to ask about the supposedly extinct race.

“We managed to save them all. But for their own safety, nobody’s supposed to know where they’re living,” Goku said, referring to the time his crew evacuated Namek back in Dragon Ball Z.

The group are still unsure why Moro wants to visit, but they get an answer soon enough. A loose-lipped prisoner reveals the baddie wants the Namekian Dragon Balls, so Vegeta tags along with Goku to reach the planet using Instant Transmission.

When the pair arrive, they managed to beat out Moro by seconds, and the Namekians are urged to flee. The Elder is able to evacuate the village, but a child is left open. Moro tries to devour the kid for energy, but a fast save on Vegeta’s part ensures the child lives on. So, with the trio prepared to fight, there is no telling what the fate of New Namek will be.

