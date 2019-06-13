Dragon Ball Super Releases New Vegeta x Toshiba Commercial

Dragon Ball Super has seen Vegeta go through a lot of new transformations. He finally managed to catch up to his sworn rival Kakarot, aka Goku, by mastering the power of a Super Saiyan God, along with that of its boost in the form of Super Saiyan Blue. Not to be outdone by Goku during the Tournament of Power, Vegeta even managed to find a new technique in the form of Super Saiyan Blue Evolution. None of this would be possible however if Vegeta didn’t eat stupid amounts of food to replenish his energy and Toshiba created a commercial demonstrating this fact.

Having arrived on Earth as a villain in search of the Dragon Balls, Vegeta was able to find peace on this new world, even starting a family with mainstay character Bulma. The pair had their first child, Trunks, who was originally introduced as a young Super Saiyan from an alternate future. In Dragon Ball Super, Vegeta continues to be a family man, with his daughter being born recently though he still manages to squeeze in a fight here and there.

To promote their newest line of refrigerators, Toshiba employed Vegeta and his brood to show off the attributes of their coolers. Scarfing down fish, veggies, and meats of all kinds, Vegeta, Trunks, and Bulma had a legendary meal during this brief commercial. Now whether or not Bulma manages to capture these products inside her “Capsule Corp” technology is still up in the air but could be the subject of a future commercial we’re sure.

This commercial is well timed as the current Dragon Ball Super anime series is on hiatus, following the release of the feature length film, Dragon Ball Super: Broly. The manga however has continued which features some noteworthy character moments for Vegeta as he travels to the planet Namek. Fighting the ancient sorcerer Moro, Vegeta feels the evil deeds he performed against the Namek people and searches for redempetion. He still gets his butt handed to him by Moro but his heart is in the right place!

Hilariously, this isn’t the first commercial showing Vegeta pitching a product, as one past commercial saw the Prince of all Saiyans fighting his bathroom to promote cleaning products!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.