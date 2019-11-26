Dragon Ball Super’s New Villain is Giving Fans Major Cell Flashbacks

Moro has been one of the most interesting Dragon Ball villains to ever appear during the franchise. Instead of trying to gauge his strength against the Z Fighters via a tournament or seek revenge, the ancient wizard is trying to absorb as much energy as he can from both opponents and planets around him. With his henchmen now spread across the universe and Moro jaunting from world to world in search of more power, it seems as though the current villain has something in common with a villain of the franchise’s past. Cell, the biological nightmare from Dragon Ball Z, definitely seems to have something in common with the current threat, with fans taking notice!

Moro, much like Cell, is giving the heroes something that they desperately need: time. When Cell first appeared in Dragon Ball Z, he was a monstrosity looking to absorb the power of the androids into himself in order to achieve his “Perfect Form”. Once he took in both Androids 17 and 18, Perfect Cell was born and the creature was more interested in testing his strength against the Z Fighters. In order to do so, he not only gave the heroes time to train to gain additional strength, but a venue as well with the “Cell Games”.

Moro is doing something similar in giving the heroes the venue that is Earth and allowing them two months to train to their hearts’ content, which the sorcerer hopes will mean even more energy will be made available for him to steal. Goku, training with the Galactic Patrolman Merus, is currently in the Hyperbolic Time Chamber, looking to master Ultra Instinct in hopes of winning the upcoming brawl. Vegeta, on the other hand, is attempting to learn new techniques on the Planet Yardrat, where Goku originally learned the technique of Instant Transmission.

Much like the battle against Cell, it is clear that the fight with Moro will not be an easy one, especially considering Moro has a ton of henchmen of his own to deal with. While Cell didn’t exactly have underlings originally, his “Cell Juniors” acted as such.

Do you think that Moro is closest to Cell in terms of overall villainy? Who will be the strongest Z Fighter once the deadline hits? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super's big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.