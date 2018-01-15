‘Dragon Ball Super’ Proves Why Jiren Is Its One Punch Man

Anime fans have to know who One Punch Man is by now. The hero, who also goes by the name Saitama, is a famous one in shonen. One Punch Man has been seen all over the Internet in memes, and otakus continue to fan-cast who they’d like to see the hero fight. As you can guess, Goku is one of the most-wanted opponents, but there is no need for the Saiyan to join such a match.

After all, Dragon Ball Super just introduced its own One Punch Man with Jiren.

This weekend, the anime made a return to TV with its 123rd episode. Dragon Ball Super followed Goku as the Saiyna powered up to fight Jiren after Vegeta’s defeat, but the hero did not see some of the Pride Trooper’s moves coming.

During the battle, Goku went Super Saiyan Blue and even added Kaio-Ken on top of that for good measure. He held his own against Jiren, but not even the Saiyan saw the Universe 11 hero coming when he threw a special punch. The regular, old attack would have wrecked Goku had it made contact, and it shocked the Saiyan so much he basically fell to his basic form out of shock.

Thankfully, fans got some commentary about the move thanks to Krillin. The hero asked over in the stands what in the world Jiren’s technique was, but the Kaioishin for Universe 11 said it was nothing special.

“It’s nothing to be shocked by,” the god said. “For Jiren, that’s a simple punch.”

Yeah, simple. Sure.

Fans were quick to turn Jiren into a One Punch Man meme after the anime made its punchy observation. The bald hero is known for his ‘Normal’ attacks like Consecutive Normal Punches. If Jiren has been tapping into that kind of power, then Goku better hope the guy doesn’t become Saitama when he gets serious. Just ask Boros how things go when the One Punch Man starts taking himself seriously… you’ll see.

DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll’s VRV service, and available to purchase on Amazon Video. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, and the most recently ended “Universe 6” arc.

