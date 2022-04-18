Dragon Ball Super Star Hypes Piccolo’s Big ‘Super Hero’ Role

Dragon Ball Super has kept fans waiting long enough. After announcing its anime comeback last year, the series is ready to return to the screen this summer. A small delay won’t keep Piccolo and Gohan from taking center stage when Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero drops. And now, one of the film’s stars is absolutely gushing over Piccolo’s part in the project.

The voice actor lifted the veil to Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero during a recent interviewwith Weekly TV Guide in Japan. It was there the star, who will voice Gamma 2 in the film, talked plenty about Piccolo. It seems his character has quite a few interactions with Piccolo, and Miyano said it was a dream come true to meet the character’s voice actor Toshio Furukawa.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the feature, Miyano went on to say Piccolo has some “great fight scenes” in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. The actor is a lifelong fan of the anime, so you know his standards have got to be high. If Miyano believes Piccolo is given the chance to pop off, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero must deliver on that promise, and Miyano went on to praise Furukawa for his vocal work on those fight sequences.

READ MORE: Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Reveals New Look at Piccolo’s Next Form | Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Shares New 2022 Release Date | Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Promo Debuts Gohan’s Weirdest Look Ever

In fact, Miyano talked very little about his own character in the movie, so fans know little more about Gamma 2 than they did before this interview was published. Given how familiar Miyano is with Furukawa’s work on this film, it seems likely Piccolo shares a number of scenes with Gamma 2. So when Dragon Ball Super brings its new film to theaters, fans will want to keep an eye on the two.

What do you think Piccolo will get up to in this new movie? Are you hyped for Dragon Ball Super‘s anime comeback? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT – Herms98