Dragon Ball Super Proves Piccolo Is the Best Kind of Uncle

Dragon Ball Super's manga is taking the opportunity to retell the story of the latest film of the shonen franchise, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. When Goten and Trunks' story came to a close in the latest manga arc, the 91st chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga is set to give us new scenes of Piccolo training Gohan and Videl's daughter, Pan. In following the strongest Namekian in Universe 7, we have the opportunity to see why the former Demon King has become the best uncle a young toddler could have.

For quite some time, Dragon Ball fans have been running with the hilarious idea that Piccolo has been more of a father to Gohan than Goku ever was, and based on the evidence, it might be hard to argue this fact. Since the former antagonist came to train Goku's son in Dragon Ball Z, the latest Dragon Ball Super movie has expanded his role by not only continuing to watch over Gohan, but Pan as well. While the movie gave us some short scenes of how Piccolo was helping to train Pan for a potential career as a Dragon Ball hero, it seems that the manga is giving us "deleted scenes" that never made their way to the animation.

Dragon Ball Super: Uncle Piccolo

A new preview has arrived for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 91, which will arrive online thanks to Viz Media on March 19th. Besides giving us more insight into the events taking place before the resurrection of the Red Ribbon Army, it's clear that Piccolo's role as Pan's trainer helps to show how the Namekian has grown since his far more villainous days. From picking up Pan at school to promising to make her a part of his new "Demon Clan", the Namekian is soon set to bring his "Orange Piccolo" to the manga for the first time.

Presently, we have yet to see how Piccolo and Gohan's ultimate transformations achieved during Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's run time will stack up against Goku and Vegeta's Ultra Instinct and Ultra Ego respectively. While the Super Hero stars might still not be able to take on the full-blooded Saiyans, the Z-Fighters have a major enemy to deal with in the shonen's future. Black Frieza made its first appearance in the final chapter of the recent Granolah Arc, with the alien despot proving himself to be the current strongest being in the universe and giving Goku, Vegeta, Piccolo, and Gohan a serious challenge in their future.