Dragon Ball Poll Reveals Stunning Upset

The Dragon Ball "Secret Battle Hour" is a poll that asks fans of the Shonen franchise to determine who is the strongest when presented with two characters that were spawned from the mind of creator Akira Toriyama. While the results of the poll have been expected by some anime fans, the latest match-up gave fans a surprising outcome, leaving Dragon Ball enthusiasts to wonder which hero or villain will emerge victorious in this tournament which is determined by fan input.

Despite Goku and Vegeta now being on the same side when it comes to protecting the Earth, their past battles have been some of the biggest conflicts of the Dragon Ball series. While the pair of Saiyans first fought during the Saiyan Saga of Dragon Ball Z, the prince of the Saiyans and the Z-Fighter who was jettisoned to Earth from the Planet Vegeta have butted heads more than a few times in the franchise. Most recently, the two fought one another in a "friendly" sparring match during the events of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero in which Vegeta attempted to mimic a fighting style similar to Universe 11's Jiren. Much like this Battle Hour upset, the Saiyan prince was able to walk away with a major victory.

Dragon Ball: King Of The Saiyans

The Official Twitter Account for Dragon Ball revealed that Vegeta was able to overtake Son Goku in their Round Two Match in the Secret Battle Hour poll, with fans of the Shonen franchise throwing their weight behind the prince of all Saiyans and leaving behind the star of the franchise since it first debuted:

The winner of #DragonBallSecretBattleHour Round 2 Match 1 is #Vegeta！



The winner will progress on to the Semi-finals!

*Match 1 of the Semi-finals is scheduled for 3/4 (PST).#battlehour https://t.co/p9IYo4Q5G1 pic.twitter.com/Gk1swqONXj — DRAGON BALL OFFICIAL (@DB_official_en) March 3, 2023

At present in Dragon Ball Super, the question of who is stronger between Goku and Vegeta might be hard to decipher, as during the Granolah The Survivor Arc, the Saiyan Prince was able to gain a new transformation dubbed Ultra Ego, which might put him at least withing stabbing distance of Ultra Instinct. Of course, the two Saiyans now have a bigger challenge than each other to worry about as Frieza has arrived with his "Black Frieza" form in tow, making the alien despot far stronger than the Z-Fighters presently.

Do you think Vegeta's Ultra Ego might outpace Goku's Ultra Instinct as Dragon Ball Super continues? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVCoemdy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.