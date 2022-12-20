Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero to Sell Piccolo's Actual Phone Case

It looks like Dragon Ball is back at it again. As the new year looms overhead, all eyes are on 2023 as fans pick apart what gifts it will bring. Obviously, the new year will bring out tons of new anime while hyping recent favs. And now, it seems Dragon Ball will contribute to the cycle with a special piece of movie merch.

And what could it be? Well, it seems like Piccolo is about to spark a fashion trend with the release. The Namekian's viral phone case from Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is going to be sold in real life, and fans are already clamoring for their own.

Piccolo’s Penenko Smartphone back cover from Super Hero is now a real product by officials! pic.twitter.com/lGaQ0WBlrw — Hype (@DbsHype) December 16, 2022

As you can see above, the phone case is an exact replica of the one Dragon Ball gave Piccolo on screen. It is a soft character case that brings an adorable purple penguin to life. Donning a green tie, this cute figure happens to be one of Pan's favorite characters, so you can see why Piccolo is partial to the mascot. And of course, the Namekian does match the penguin's tie...!

Currently, no price point has been set for this official Dragon Ball case, but fans are already eager to nab one. The product is the latest of many to launch from Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. From figures of Beast Gohan to shirts featuring Cell Max, the movie introduced all sorts of marketing goodies when it dropped earlier in 2022. And now, its hype promises to carry on into the new year.

Do you plan on nabbing this Dragon Ball case for yourself? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.