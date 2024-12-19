Superman’s New Trailer Has Fans Thinking of Dragon Ball Z’s Funniest Meme

The Man of Steel is flying high thanks to James Gunn and the creative team at Warner Bros unleashing the first teaser trailer for the movie that will kick off the new DCU on the silver screen next year. In the latest Superman teaser trailer, viewers are able to witness the new take on the Last Son of Krypton, along with some familiar DC superheroes such as Mr. Terrific, Hawkgirl, Guy Gardner, and Metamorpho. Of the many new heroes that made an appearance, one of the biggest is the trusty best friend to Clark Kent, the super-powered dog Krypto. Starting with Superman brought low, anime fans are getting in on the fun by recollecting one of the funniest memes of Dragon Ball Z involving a certain former desert bandit.

The latest Superman trailer begins with Kal-El having seen better days, seemingly knocked down in the Arctic and struggling to get to his feet. Despite being invulnerable, someone or something was able to take down the Man of Steel, leaving him bloody and bruised where he can’t rise to the heavens, let alone stand on his own. Luckily, James Gunn has given Superman a sidekick for next summer’s film that will be making his cinematic debut, Krypto the Super Dog. Kal-El’s beaten down status looks quite like Yamcha’s most popular moment during Dragon Ball Z’s Saiyan Saga and anime fans have certainly taken notice.

The Yamcha of Steel

Dragon Ball Z fans instantly picked up on the scene of Superman beaten down as looking almost identical to the fate that befell Yamcha in his fight against the Saibamen. While the original Dragon Ball character was able to defeat the plant man in their first bout, the henchman of Vegeta and Nappa sacrificed itself to make sure that the Z-Fighter stayed down for the count. Even decades following the debut of this scene in the original manga and the anime adaptation, the “Yamcha meme” still finds its way to social media, as has been seen with the debut trailer of James Gunn’s Superman.

The Saibamen Are Eating Good

Ironically enough, the Saibamen made a drastic comeback lately thanks to the events transpiring in Dragon Ball Daima. While Goku and his fellow Z-Fighters explore the Demon Realm to undo the wish that transformed them all into children, new villain Dr. Anisu has created a new Majin to work at her side. Birthing Majin Kuu, the new villain was made by not only taking the DNA from Majin Buu but using samples of Majin Buu to help create this force to be reckoned with.

Of course, in typical Akira Toriyama fashion, all is not as it seems as Majin Kuu is far from a powerhouse like his predecessor. The Saibaman fusion is unable to even do any damage to one of the three Tamagami and admits defeat in a rather hilarious fashion. Now that Dr. Anisu was unable to get her hands on a Dragon Ball, it looks like she is going to need to take another route to make her mysteirous goals become a reality.

Unfortunately for Yamcha fans, the Z-Fighter hasn’t played a major role in Dragon Ball Daima but should the anime franchise decide to return to Dragon Ball Super, he might just have his time in the spotlight. In the Moro Arc, Yamcha has an amazing opportunity to shine in fighting against the antagonist’s forces and this would make for a great animated sequence should we see this series return.

Want to see what the future holds for the nefarious Yamcha meme? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the Z-Fighters and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.