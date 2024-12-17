Dragon Ball Daima Reveals Tragic Piccolo Family Origins

Of the many revelations that have been a part of Dragon Ball Daima, perhaps the biggest have revolved around the Namekian race. The green-skinned denizens of the Planet Namek were once thought to be aliens, but in the latest anime series, it turns out that they were demons after all. Hailing from the Demon Realm like the Glint, the race of beings that include the Supreme Kai and his brethren, the Namekians found themselves fleeing their homeworld to start new lives. Thanks to this fact, the origin story of Piccolo and his race has once again changed in one of the final stories that had input from deceased Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama.

Warning. If you have yet to watch the latest episode of Dragon Ball Daima, Episode 10, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory. Now that the tinier Piccolo has arrived in the Demon Realm with Vegeta and Bulma, he can truly dig into his race’s origins. In the Second Demon World of this underworld locale, the Namekians once lived on their planet in relative peace. Unfortunately, they were used by the ruler of the Demon Realm at the time for whatever the king wanted as the Namekians still held a variety of abilities at their disposal. Looking for freedom, they found a way to depart the Demon Realm and set up shop on the world that would become the Planet Namek.

The Original Piccolo Was in The Demon Realm

Another juicy tidbit revealed in the latest Dragon Ball Daima was that the original Piccolo, the Namekian who consisted of both Kami and the Demon Lord Piccolo, was an inhabitant of the Second Demon World. The “Nameless Namekian” eventually found his way to the Planet Earth, wherein, in order to become the best Kami he could be, split his good and evil sides into two separate beings. This is how we got both the god of Earth and the evil demon lord Piccolo that fought Goku as the big bad of the original Dragon Ball series.

When Goku and the other Z-Fighters visited the remains of the Namekians’ former abode in the Demon Realm, they weren’t alone. The Demon Realm’s resident Namekian, Neva, was watching in the shadows and it’s quite clear that he is up to no good. Having powers that none of the Namekians have demonstrated in the shonen series so far, Neva might just prove to be a powerful threat before Daima’s end.

Piccolo’s Future

Since Daima takes place prior to the events of Dragon Ball Super, we doubt that we’ll see Piccolo using the power of “Orange Piccolo” which he received in the latest film. Despite this fact, previews have shown that the pint-sized Namekian will be joining Goku and Vegeta in the fight against the Tamagami.

When it comes to the Dragon Ball series as a franchise, there might be news coming to anime fans this month. The long-awaited Jump Festa will arrive later this month, and the event is already teasing that fact that news will arrive regarding the Z-Fighters. Following the tragic passing of Akira Toriyama, the Dragon Ball Super manga series went on hiatus, though artist Toyotaro has stated in the past that he plans to continue the manga in Akira’s abcense. Regardless of what is revealed, we’ll be sure to fill you in on all the anime news.

Want to see what the future holds for the Z-Fighters and the Namekians? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on all things Dragon Ball and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.