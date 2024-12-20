Dragon Ball Daima Reveals Piccolo’s Real Name (And Other Namek Secrets)

Dragon Ball Daima might not take place after, or during, Dragon Ball Super, but creator Akira Toriyama took the opportunity to make this Z-sequel jam-packed with lore secrets. So far, the origins of the Supreme Kai’s race and the Namekians have been revealed in some major ways. With the arrival of the eleventh episode in the shonen series, not only did they reveal new details about the Demon Realm’s former inhabitants but the series dropped a major bombshell in the original name that Piccolo held long before he became the warrior we would come to know. The once “Nameless Namekian” is nameless no longer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warning. If you have yet to watch the latest episode of Dragon Ball Daima, episode 11, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory. In a surprising twist of fate, the remaining Namekian in the Demon Realm, Neva, approaches Goku and company as they continue their quest for the Dragon Balls. The elderly Namekian takes the opportunity to reveal that the father of the original Piccolo, the being that was both Kami and the Demon Lord Piccolo, was known as Katatz. Ironically enough, it seems that the current pint-sized Piccolo knew this fact all along but never shared it with anyone else, leaving us to wonder what other secrets the green-skinned Z-Fighter might have up his sleeves.

Toei Animation

[RELATED: Dragon Ball Daima Reveals Tragic Piccolo Family Origins]

The Nameless Namekian Explained

For those who might need a refresher on Dragon Ball lore, Piccolo has gone through a lot of changes in the story of the shonen series. When he was first introduced in the original Dragon Ball, he arrived as the Demon Lord Piccolo, who was the evil side of the Nameless Namekian. In order to effectively become the God of Earth, this formerly Nameless Namekian split his good and bad sides down the middle, with the former becoming Kami.

When the original Demon Lord Piccolo was killed by a young Goku, he “gave birth” to the Piccolo we know today by spitting out an egg in his final moments. The young Piccolo would remain an enemy in the original series but would later have a change of heart in Z thanks to the influence of Gohan and the shared battles that both her and his fellow Z-Fighters would share. Even with eleven episodes down, we’re not even halfway through the series, meaning that there could be far more secrets revealed in the near future of the anime.

Neva The Namekian Up To No Good

While Neva takes the time to explain why he was palling around with Gomah and the Demon Lord Kaioshin known as Degetsu, it seems as though the elderly Namekian is still holding onto some secrets. When the Z-Fighters make their way to the second Tamagami, their opponent takes a look at Neva and comes to the realization that Vegeta will make for a serious opponent.

Of course, these Namekian reveals are far from the only bombshells dropped in Daima’s latest installment. Finding no luck with Majin Kuu, Dr. Anisu has once again with the Grand Witch Marba to create a new warrior known as Majin Duu. Using more of Buu’s essence and burying a Saibaman seed that much deeper, Duu appears to be a far stronger opponent than what we previously saw with Majin Kuu. This of course could spell serious trouble for the Z-Fighters in the future.

Want to see what other secrets that Dragon Ball Daima will reveal in the future? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the Z-Fighters and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.