Dragon Ball: Goku's VA Sean Schemmel Teases a Super Saiyan 4 Revival

Dragon Ball has been around for decades, and it has ushered in a number of power boosts since its launch. Most anime fans will be able to spot a Super Saiyan transformation, and we have Son Goku to thank. For years now, the Saiyan has overseen some of the top transformations in anime. And in a recent appearance, the English actor behind Son Goku teased his recent return to Super Saiyan 4.

The confession was give at Anime Riverside as the event brought together several Dragon Ball stars. It was there Sean Schemmel, the English voice of Goku, spoke about his recent work on the franchise. It was there Schemmel said he's been reviewing his performance of Super Saiyan 4, and we have a new Dragon Ball game to thank.

"I didn't realize that subtly changing the voice for every single form was going to bite me in the a-s later. So keeping track of all that for Super Saiyan 4, Super Saiyan 3, God Mode – and it's all subtle different things," Schemmel shared. "It's a very challenging thing to do so long as you keep vocal references."

Of course, the actor was speaking about Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero in this case. The console title will be the next big Dragon Ball entry, and it promises to carry a massive character roster. It is hardly surprising to hear that Super Saiyan 4 Goku will appear in the game, and more than likely, he will not be alone in this form. Vegeta has tapped into the power of Super Saiyan 4 before, so we're sure actor Christopher Sabat has been tapping into that power boost behind the scenes.

Currently, Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero is slated to debut in October, so fans will get to check out Schemmel's work before long. Plus, there is another Dragon Ball release on the horizon. This fall, Toei Animation will oversee the debut of Dragon Ball Daima, and the canon anime series is expected to take place well after Dragon Ball Super.

What do you think about this Dragon Ball update? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!