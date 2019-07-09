Super Saiyan 3 Hair Never Looked Better Than In This Dragon Ball Cosplay

Dragon Ball cosplayers know they can’t phone in their looks; When it comes to Goku or Vegeta, you either go big or don’t go at all. This past week, Anime Expo proved that as dozens of Dragon Ball fans showed off their best cosplays, and one fan has impressed us all in particular.

So, you better brace yourselves! Super Saiyan 3 Goku has been brought to life, and his hair has never looked better.

Recently, Shonen Jump took to Twitter to share a very special photo with fans. As you can see below, Viz Media spotted a pair of outstanding Dragon Ball cosplayers, and the one to the left is channeling his inner Goku with ease.

As you can tell, the Goku cosplay sees the Saiyan all powered up into his Super Saiyan 3 form. With his gi half ripped, Goku looks buffy with his torso and pecs exposed. However, it is this cosplayer’s hair that is drawing attention. Goku’s infamous Super Saiyan hair is recreated to perfection using an extra long platinum blonde wig. Somehow defying gravity, all of Goku’s hair is spiked just so in this hair piece, and it has some quality texture to match.

Honestly, there’s no way to explain how the wig looks so good. You have to chalk it up to one of two things: hair glue or magic. And if you ask Majin Buu, the most likely answer is the first.

So, do you think you could pull off a Dragon Ball cosplay with this kind of hair? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.