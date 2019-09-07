This Dragon Ball Cosplay Perfectly Brings Super Saiyan Berserk Kale to Life

One of the most promising aspects of Dragon Ball Super was how it expanded the series into a greater multiverse. Not only did this result in some of the strongest opponents Goku and the others have faced thus far, but this also surprisingly opened up the door to more Saiyans being introduced into the series canon. This was led by Universe 6’s powerful duo of Saiyan women, Kale and Caulifla. But Kale’s inclusion was the most surprising because she ended up being a parallel to the famous Saiyan foe Broly.

Perfectly capturing why fans fell in love with Universe 6’s Kale in the first place, cosplay artist @ladysorrow68 (who you can find on Instagram here) shared her impressive take on Kale’s berserk Super Saiyan power. You can check out the incredible results below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saiyan Queen 👸🏼 (@ladysorrow68) on Aug 28, 2019 at 7:41am PDT

@ladysorrow68’s Super Saiyan Berserk Kale is impressive in crafting, and perfectly re-creates Kale’s overpowering presence in the series. When Kale first tapped into her Super Saiyan powers, it was revealed that she was actually a cool shout out to Broly in the Dragon Ball Z films. With a huge spiky mane, and a muscular form, Kale’s rage prompted her to make a name for herself in the Tournament of Power. The funny thing about Kale’s debut, however, is the timing of it and Broly’s official debut in the series canon kind of flips the script as Broly now seems like a Universe 7 version of Kale instead of the previously conceived vice versa.

Kale was such a popular addition that fans are hoping she and the rest of Universe 6 are someday revisited in whatever’s being cooked up for the Dragon Ball franchise next. It may seem like Kale’s berserk form may be gone for now, but awesome cosplay like this serves as a great reminder of just how much of an impact Kale has had with her short time in the series.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.