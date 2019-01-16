‘Dragon Ball’ Leak Teases Brand-New Gogeta Form

Dragon Ball is known to make some crazy switch-ups, and it seems another is one the way. With a feature film dropping this December, the franchise is looking to wow audiences with Broly's return, and a leak hints it will do so by dropping in a special form of Gogeta.

Recently, tech-savvy fans did a data mine on Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 to unlock details about its next DLC pack. It was there fans learned the game would be getting reboot Broly, the main character of the Dragon Ball Super film, and a new form of Gogeta.

So, if you've done fan art of Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta, it may not be fantastical much longer.

As it turns out, the data mine revealed Gogeta is coming to the game, and the fusion will have variants including a Super Saiyan Blue version. So far, there is no official comment on the leak, but fans are already tying the SSB Gogeta DLC to the Dragon Ball Super movie since the new character will be packaged with Broly.

Given the growing rumors about Gogeta's presence in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, this big leak has fans ready to freak out. Gogeta is a fan-favorite fusion in the franchise, but it has yet to be made canon. The character made its debut back in Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn as Goku and Vegeta had to unite to defeat Super Janemba. Gogeta went Super Saiyan following its fusion, making him twice as strong.

In fact, various guidebooks have called Gogeta the mightiest fighter in the Dragon Ball universe, so it would make sense for the guy to fight Broly on the big screen. After all, the latter is becoming canon in this new movie, and he's expected to be more powerful than ever before. It might just take a SSB Gogeta power-up to knock the fabled Saiyan down.

Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States in January as well, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as such:

"This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called 'Broly' who they've never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what's this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix."

How strong do you think this fusion power-up will be? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!