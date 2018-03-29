‘Dragon Ball Super’ Fans React To Goku Black’s Super Saiyan Rosé Voice

Dragon Ball Super‘s dub series just aired a pivotal episode that only further deepens the mystery of Goku Black’s identity. Not only did Goku and Vegeta finally get to see the devastation of Future Trunks’ timeline firsthand, they also found out that Black has a surprising co-conspirator working with him: Zamasu!

However, the biggest surprise of the episode was no doubt Goku Black’s surprising transformation: When Vegeta reveals his Super Saiyan Blue form to Goku Black before their fight, Black ups the ante by revealing his own transformation: Super Saiyan Rosé!

In order to illustrate the difference in form, Dragon Ball Super voice actor Sean Schemmel finally got to reveal his dub voice for Super Saiyan Rosé – and fans are definitely reacting!

#8 Goku Black turns Super Saiyan Rose & overwhelms Vegeta pic.twitter.com/Zyzt4T88L1 — Yamoshi ?? (@BalICarrier) March 29, 2018



If you didn’t see the episode, or just want a reminder: Goku Black’s power-up into Super Saiyan Rosé left Vegeta in a dire position, as SSR Goku Black showcased just how serious his power is, by forming an energy sword and running it right through Vegeta’s chest! Not even Vegeta’s SSB form was enough to protect him, and last we saw, the Saiyan prince was back in his base form, laid out on the ground while Goku steps up to fight Black.

The Happy Fans

Yesterday, @SeanSchemmel officially polished his role of Super Saiyan Rosé Goku Black. 🙂



Sean’s Goku Black Base Form’s power-up transform echo roar tone of voice is sick and epic. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/LALfCMW32A — Michael Tran (@MSSST206) March 26, 2018



What did you think of Goku Black’s Super Saiyan Rose voice I liked it ? — Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan EVOLUTION (@SSBVegeta09) March 28, 2018



Omg super saiyan rose English voice sounds soooooo good — Saibot (@KhSaibot) March 25, 2018



For some fans, this was an easy debut. They like Schemmel, they like his Goku Black voice, and they like Super Saiyan Rosé’s voice. The end.

The Haters

Nope. F**k this. They changed the name to Super Saiyan Rosé. — CF | Immortal (@ImmortalJD99) March 25, 2018



Super Saiyan Rosè sound like some shit Drake call himself on his birthday or sumn — Fat Baby (@LilHerb_Kent) March 25, 2018



As always, there were some fans who hated the moment – whether it was the changes between sub and dub, the voice itself, or the entire concept of Super Saiyan Rosé as a whole.

The Anticipators

As you can see above, there were a lot of fans ready and waiting to pounce on this new Super Saiyan Rosé voice before the episode even aired! It’s no surprise, then, that the reaction has been this big.

Not So Sure About It…

Super Saiyan Rosé Goku Black Dub Voice ?? — Ultimate Doginator Black (@UltDoginatorBlk) March 26, 2018



Not really sure quite how this fan feels – but we do know he is feeling those feels quite powerfully.

The Brit Hit

super saiyan rose soon… will he be british or not — *vegeta voice* that’s right boys. mondo cool (@rishutt) March 25, 2018



I guess @FUNimation decided not to have Goku Black’s, Super Saiyan Rose’ voice British. — BarneyHunter12 (@BarneyHunter12) March 27, 2018



There’s been a lot of shade thrown at Schemmel’s Goku Black voice, when it was revealed that the actor had a sort of British tinge to his vocals in projects like the Dragon Ball FighterZ video game. Even though Schemmel went with a more traditional Goku voice for the English dub anime, as you can see above, some fans just can let the issue go…

So Evil Good

Super Saiyan Rosé in English was UNREAL.



You can HEAR the malice in his voice when he slices through Vegeta. — super saiyan (@flexicuting) March 25, 2018



Shows like Dragon Ball live and die by the strength of their villain. As you can see, some fans are thrilled to get that sweet evil feel off of Schemmel’s Goku Black vocals.

Dragon Ball will continue with the Dragon Ball Super movie in December.