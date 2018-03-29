Anime

‘Dragon Ball Super’ Fans React To Goku Black’s Super Saiyan Rosé Voice

Dragon Ball Super’s dub series just aired a pivotal episode that only further deepens the mystery […]

Dragon Ball Super‘s dub series just aired a pivotal episode that only further deepens the mystery of Goku Black’s identity. Not only did Goku and Vegeta finally get to see the devastation of Future Trunks’ timeline firsthand, they also found out that Black has a surprising co-conspirator working with him: Zamasu!

However, the biggest surprise of the episode was no doubt Goku Black’s surprising transformation: When Vegeta reveals his Super Saiyan Blue form to Goku Black before their fight, Black ups the ante by revealing his own transformation: Super Saiyan Rosé!

In order to illustrate the difference in form, Dragon Ball Super voice actor Sean Schemmel finally got to reveal his dub voice for Super Saiyan Rosé – and fans are definitely reacting!

ICYMI

If you didn’t see the episode, or just want a reminder: Goku Black’s power-up into Super Saiyan Rosé left Vegeta in a dire position, as SSR Goku Black showcased just how serious his power is, by forming an energy sword and running it right through Vegeta’s chest! Not even Vegeta’s SSB form was enough to protect him, and last we saw, the Saiyan prince was back in his base form, laid out on the ground while Goku steps up to fight Black. 

The Happy Fans

For some fans, this was an easy debut. They like Schemmel, they like his Goku Black voice, and they like Super Saiyan Rosé’s voice. The end. 

The Haters

As always, there were some fans who hated the moment – whether it was the changes between sub and dub, the voice itself, or the entire concept of Super Saiyan Rosé as a whole. 

The Anticipators

As you can see above, there were a lot of fans ready and waiting to pounce on this new Super Saiyan Rosé voice before the episode even aired! It’s no surprise, then, that the reaction has been this big. 

Not So Sure About It…

Not really sure quite how this fan feels – but we do know he is feeling those feels quite powerfully. 

The Brit Hit

There’s been a lot of shade thrown at Schemmel’s Goku Black voice, when it was revealed that the actor had a sort of British tinge to his vocals in projects like the Dragon Ball FighterZ video game. Even though Schemmel went with a more traditional Goku voice for the English dub anime, as you can see above, some fans just can let the issue go…

So Evil Good

Shows like Dragon Ball live and die by the strength of their villain. As you can see, some fans are thrilled to get that sweet evil feel off of Schemmel’s Goku Black vocals. 

Dragon Ball will continue with the Dragon Ball Super movie in December. 

