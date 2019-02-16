‘Dragon Ball’ Announces SDCC 2019 Appearance

Dragon Ball Super remains one of anime’s top titles despite its long absence in 2018. After closing its weekly anime, the series made a comeback last winter with its first-ever movie, and it seems Dragon Ball isn’t giving up the spotlight in 2019.

After all, a new report is breaking down some of the franchise’s convention circuit, and Dragon Ball Super will make some big stops.

Today, License Global put out its issue for February 2019, and it featured a big spotlight on Dragon Ball. 2019 marks the 30th anniversary of Dragon Ball Z after all, and a tip from Kanzenshuu informed fans that the magazine revealed Dragon Ball will make an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con this year.

“The article also confirms the Dragon Ball franchise’s return to San Diego Comic Con (as well as tours following at Anime Expo, Crunchyroll Expo, and New York Comic Con),” Kanzenshuu explained.

Of course, this is not the first time Dragon Ball has showed up as San Diego Comic-Con. In fact, the franchise appeared at the event and took over Hall H for a packed panel last July. Toei Animation and others descended to show off the first full-length trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and the event drew in thousands of fans. Not only did the packed panel wow attendees, but Dragon Ball pushed on with the U.S. debut of the Dragon Ball North American Tour. The outdoor spectacle walked fans through a history of Dragon Ball before showing off the game’s latest figures, video games, and collectibles.

As for the franchise’s 2019, its plans are up in the air. It has long been rumored that Toei Animation will bring back Dragon Ball Super as a continuation or release a sequel series entirely. Earlier this year, the studio responded to those rumors with a loose denial, but the franchise’s record-breaking 2018 profits have got fans feeling good about an anime renewal these days.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video.