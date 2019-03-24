‘Dragon Ball Super’ Shares Clever Beerus, Freeza Connection

Dragon Ball Super made some big changes to its lore when Beerus showed up as a God of Destruction. The idea of a deity being charged to take out life was hard for fans to grasp, but the catlike god has become a favorite since. So, you can see why readers were glad to hear from Beerus not too long ago… even if they overheard something surprising.

Not long ago, the franchise rolled out its latest chapter, and Dragon Ball Super revisited Beerus to start. The god was shown along with Whis on the former’s world, and Whis made sure Beerus knew the danger going down on New Namek.

Surprisingly, Beerus cared little about the update, and he dropped a bit of info that made fans think of one iconic villain.

“I barely have to lift a finger here in Universe 7, since every so often some planet-buster will come along and do my job for me,” Beerus said, referring to the ease of his job.

Brushing away Whis, Beerus went on to fish some more while Planet Namek fell before Moro. The wizard was able to take down Vegeta and Goku with minimal effort… and Beerus has no plans to help. As a god seeking destruction, the deity is fine with the Namekians being slaughtered since Freeza didn’t planet-bust them hard enough last time.

Beerus makes a direct reference to villains who have invaded Universe 7 before. Even though the god was asleep at the time, it appears the God of Destruction was fine with Freeza annihilating all the planets he did. In fact, it made Beerus’ job easier since he could sleep in and leave all the genocide to someone else for a change.

