New Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighter Mimics A Popular Dragon Ball Move

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate remains a top game on the Nintendo Switch, and its team is down to reel in players by any means. This week, the group did just that by introducing the game’s latest DLC fighter, but anime fans cannot unsee an important fact about the Dragon Quest hero.

It turns out the Dragon Quest newbie has a power eerily similar to one which Son Goku debuted in Dragon Ball Z.

As you can see below, fans began picking apart this new technique online. It turns out the Dragon Quest hero has an ability where he can charge up power. This move cannot be used often, but it elevates the attack power of the Hero’s next attack. This should already sound very similar to Kaio-ken, but it gets even more strange when you see what this power looks like.

GUYS WE LITERALLY HAVE A FUCKING DRAGON BALL CHARGE UP SCREAM, ARE U KIDDING ME RIGHT NOW?!?!? pic.twitter.com/HYxmOHH15O — FADEL – 🖤🦅 HYPE 🔜EVO (@MTLSaiyan) July 30, 2019

When you check out the technique, it shows the Hero using Psyche Up. It has the fighter crouching down with his fists clenched to his side. A wave of bright red energy surrounds the Hero after he charges up, and the aura follows him until he discharges the extra power. This move has been around the Dragon Quest franchise for some time with it becoming popular in Dragon Quest VII.

Of course, this description sounds exactly like Kaio-ken. When Goku uses the move, he can power up his current form with the multiplier. The Saiyan can multiply his power about 20x its usual with Kaio-ken, and fans have always geeked out seeing it put into action. Now, it looks like Dragon Quest is bringing that move to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and it shouldn’t be too much of a surprise…

After all, one of the most famous artist on Dragon Quest happens to be Akira Toriyama. You know, the creator of Dragon Ball. It seems a bit much to think the look of Psyche Up is just a simple coincidence, doesn’t it?

