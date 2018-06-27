‘Dragon Ball Super’ Hints Kale Is The Strongest Saiyan Yet

With power levels having been thrown to the winds, it is anyone’s guess as to how scaling works in Dragon Ball. When the anime was airing weekly, fans around the world gathered to debate such-and-such’s power, but it looks like one Saiyan is gunning for a big title.

After all, the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super has gone live, and it teases Kale’s unimaginably powerful form. Well, base form, that is.

For those who don’t know, Viz Media has the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super up. The update follows the Saiyans of Universe 6 as they fight Freeza, but it is Kale who grabbed everyone’s attention. Sure, Caulifla may have picked the fight with Freeza, but Kale is the one who escalated the ordeal with just her base form.

After messing with Caulifla, Freeza stunned fans by using his Golden Freeza form in battle. The move showed how seriously the villain was taking Caulifla, but Kale flew under his radar. The girl was worried for her mentor, so Kale — in her base form — finished off the opponent she was fighting to assist Caulifla on the low.

The chapter follows Kale as she gives Golden Freeza a hard time with her sneak attacks. She is fast enough to speed blitz the baddie, leaving him unsure of how is attacking him. She is also able to land insanely precise attacks on Golden Freeza. She does all of this in her base form while Freeza operates in his Golden form, his most powerful state. The baddie even said Kale was stronger than Super Saiyan Caulifla, stressing how gifted the quiet heroine really is.

Of course, this news may surprise people, but Kale’s base form is hard to beat. Yes, Goku and Vegeta have the girl outmatched with their various forms, but not even Goku’s base form compares to Kale. In the past, Beerus said Goku in his base form was weaker than Freeza former final form. So, fans can see where the disconnect between Kale and Goku comes in when they’re fighting at their most basic.

What do you think about this Dragon Ball Super note? Are you surprised to see Caulifla is this strong?

