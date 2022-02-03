Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Exec Confirms Its Main Characters

Dragon Ball has never shied away from its love of Goku. Ever since the franchise got underway, the hero has been front and center with others joining his stage. As of late, Goku and Vegeta have been all the rage, but that will change in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

And this time, Goku and Vegeta are not at the top of the list. The Saiyans are going to make way for new leads this spring, and Dragon Ball fans admit they’ve been waiting for this shift for years now.

The update comes from Akio Iyoku, one of the producers overseeing Dragon Ball Super. The executive took part in a presentation by Toei Animation this week, and it was there Iyoku told fans this movie would focus heavily on Gohan and Piccolo.

“It’s been almost 40 years since the start of the series but never has there been a work with so much heart,” he shared. “We are using a different approach to express visuals this time. The story is also centered around the master-disciple duo of Gohan and Piccolo.”

As you can see, Iyoku was quick to point out Gohan and Piccolo in this new presentation. These characters have been mentioned as the film’s leads before, and that is still the case just months from the film’s debut. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will focus on these two fighters while Vegeta and Goku handle threats away from the frontlines.

This change has been a long time coming, and fans of Gohan are eager to see the Saiyan shine. It is no secret that the character’s growth has been scrutinized over the years. Gohan’s turn to academia soured fans who wanted the hero to follow in his father’s steps, but the Saiyan forged his own path. But now, a new threat to Earth will put Gohan back on the battlefield where he can let loose for the first time in decades.

