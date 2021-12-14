Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Sets Up Gohan’s Lead Role in New Poster

The newest poster for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is teasing Gohan’s leading role in the upcoming movie! One of the major criticisms fans have had over Dragon Ball Super’s run thus far is how it had diminished Gohan’s role in the series to the sidelines, and it had gotten to such a point that he didn’t even show up in the anime’s last outing with Dragon Ball Super: Broly. That’s why when Toei Animation first announced the next movie was in the works, fans were hoping to see Gohan in action once again.

Toei Animation first announced Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero earlier this year, and one of the biggest requests from fans was that Gohan could not only have a role in the new movie, but even play a central part. With Piccolo and even Pan being touted in the first promotional materials for the new movie, Gohan seemed like a lock. Now with the newest poster for the upcoming movie touting the character roster for the new feature, Gohan’s front and center placing in it teases that he’ll be taking the reins for the most part once again. Check out the new poster for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero below:

When the next movie in the franchise was first given the “Super Hero” subtitle, fans took that to hope that Gohan’s Great Saiyaman would be involved in some way. Not only that, but Piccolo is being presented with an even bigger role and Gohan’s daughter Pan is now in the midst of some kind of training. It only makes sense for Gohan to come along for the ride as well, but this confirmation of his inclusion is definitely going to ease the minds of Gohan fans everywhere.

It's yet to be revealed as to whether or not Gohan will be taking the lead in the next movie, but it's a great sign to see him get the center spot even over Goku and Vegeta. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is currently scheduled for a release in Japan next year, but has yet to confirm any international release plans as of this writing.