Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Is Coming to New York Comic Con

Dragon Ball Super is ready to bring out some big news next month. In just a few weeks, New York Comic Con will get underway, and the event is expected to gather fans in person amidst the pandemic. As you might expect, the event has started confirming panels for guests, and it turns out Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will take the stage.

The information comes straight from Dragon Ball‘s team. Over on Twitter, Goku informed fans he will attend NYCC this year for a special panel. After all, the Saiyan wants to show off his next movie, and he will do so with several actors and producers at hand.

According to NYCC, the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Special Panel will take place on Thursday, October 7. The afternoon panel will go down on the main stage, and it plans to include English voice actors like Ian Sinclair and Monica Rial. And of course, a producer will participate thanks to Akio Iyoku who will sit alongside editor Norihiro Hayashida.

“Since 1984, the Dragon Ball series has continuously brought exciting adventures to fans around the globe,” NYCC describes the event. With its talent in two, fans are hoping Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will spring for some new footage. After all, netizens were first told about this movie in May, and their patience for a teaser is wearing thin. The movie’s CG styling has plenty of fans worried, so a sneak-peek would go a long way in goodwill.

At this time, there are no plans to stream this panel, so attendees at NYCC will get the VIP treatment. You can imagine how buzzed the crowd will be after having not gathered in the name of Dragon Ball for months on end. But with NYCC imposing strict pandemic measures, we’re all hoping this panel goes off without a hitch.

