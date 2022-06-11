Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Promo Teases Trunks' Big Battle

✖

Dragon Ball Super is gearing up to launch its next major feature film throughout Japan in the next few days, and a new promo is teasing Trunks, Goten and more's big battle in the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. After four long years of waiting for the anime franchise to continue with more material, the next major feature film will finally be picking up with the first full CG animated project in the franchise's history overall. But it will also be shaking things up by not having Goku and Vegeta as the main anchors this time around as a new group of fighters will be left to defend Earth.

With Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero releasing in Japan very, very soon, a new look at the movie's storyboards has teased a behind the scenes look at a fight involving not only Gohan and Piccolo, but Goten and Trunks as well. It's yet to be revealed just what kind of major foe would need all of these fighters working together to take down, but it's clear that there are still many mysteries about the film still left to be fully uncovered with its theatrical release. You can check out the special new look at Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero below as spotted by @DbsHype on Twitter:

SUPER HERO – Gohan, Piccolo, Goten & Trunks Battle storyboard preview pic.twitter.com/pA94SRsnln — Hype (@DbsHype) June 8, 2022

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be releasing across theaters on June 11th, and will be hitting international theaters later this Summer. With an original story, screenplay and character designs from original creator Akira Toriyama, Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment officially tease Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero as such, "The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves "Super Heroes". They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan…What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!"

What do you think? How do you feel about the looks of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero so far? What are you hoping to see in action in the new movie? What are you hoping to see from Goten and Trunks specifically?