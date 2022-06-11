Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Stills Tease Goku vs Vegeta

✖

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is just about ready to make its debut, and that means the anime fandom is on high alert. It has been years since the franchise walked out any new content on screen, but that will change soon thanks to Gohan. The hero will lead the flick with Piccolo at his side, but thanks to a new sneak-peek, fans can see more of Goku in the film.

And to no one's surprise, it seems Goku is spending his time with Vegeta these days. A set of new stills from Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero just showed the pair training off-planet, and the fighters are taking their regimen seriously.

Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO New Images!



Vegeta vs Goku is happening in the movie! pic.twitter.com/8kNd4rvuHJ — Hype (@DbsHype) June 8, 2022

As you can see above, the stills highlight Goku in his orange uniform as he fights with Vegeta on an alien planet. The pair are caught in a stalemate with their legs locked in kicks. Fans are sure this impasse comes during part of a larger fight, and they are confident these two Saiyans aren't training by themselves.

READ MORE: Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Promo Reveals New Behind The Scenes Look | Dragon Ball Super Art Gives Pan a Post-Training Glow Up | Dragon Ball Star Delivers Some of Vegeta Iconic English Lines in New Video

After all, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero let the cat out of the bag already. Broly will star in this new flick, and it seems he is training with Goku. The latter did tell Broly they wanted to fight more, and there is no way Vegeta would let Goku go off to get stronger without him. So if this Goku vs Vegeta match ends up adding Broly at some point, don't be surprised.

Fans will learn more about Dragon Ball Super's new film this week as it will hit Japanese theaters shortly. International fans will get to watch the flick later this summer with U.S. audiences waiting for their August 19th premiere.

What do you think of this latest look at Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero? Are you excited to check out the comeback in theaters? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.