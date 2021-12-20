Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Promo Revisits the Red Ribbon Army

It has been some years since Dragon Ball had to worry about the Red Ribbon Army, but it seems the organization just doesn’t know when to stay down. In the past weekend, the franchise revisited the gang when Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero confirmed the army has a big mission in mind. And now, a new TV spot has gone live that reintroduces the world to the gnarly group of villains.

The update comes straight from Japan as pages like Chronicles were able to record its TV spots. These clips began playing on TV following the end of Jump Festa, and the new reel is filled with action. Goku, Vegeta, and more are seen in battle here… but it is Piccolo who calls out the Dragon Ball Super villains for who they are.

https://twitter.com/DBSChronicles/status/1472607359432216577?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The Namekian is shown fighting one of the film’s new androids, and Piccolo susses out their intentions with ease. It turns out the Gamma twin is an android operating on behalf of the Red Ribbon Army. The new fighter is proud of his affiliation, but there is no word on how the Gamma brothers go involved with the gang. But if the androids were engineered to fight, well – it makes sense for the Red Ribbon Army to use them in some way.

At this point, fans are still waiting to learn what the Red Ribbon’s aim is here, but Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero promises the group is back in a big way. It has been ages since Goku dealt with the sect, and his number has been called once more. But this time around, Goku will march into battle with his son, granddaughter, and friends by his side.

What do you think about this new TV spot? Will you be watching Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero ASAP? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.