Dragon Ball Super Hints at Its Next Arc

Dragon Ball Super has big plans for 2022, and we’re not just talking about the anime. If you have been keeping up with the franchise, you will know a new movie is joining its roster, and Gohan will be heading up the epic film. But when it comes to the manga, things have been less certain for Goku and Vegeta. However, fans did just learn new content is coming for Dragon Ball Super, and the arc won’t be one to miss.

The update comes from Jump Festa itself as the event got underway this past weekend in Japan. It was there Dragon Ball Super held a mainstage panel in light of its new movie, but the manga was brought up as well. It was there host Victory Uchida asked about the manga’s ongoing arc, and Granolah the Survivor will end soon enough (via Chronicles).

According to transcripts online, Uchiha relayed the info from Toyotaro, and this ongoing arc is closing in on its climax. The creator went on to say a “new arc will begin in 2022”, so fans can look forward to its release.

Of course, there is no telling how long the wait in 2022 might last. Dragon Ball Super puts out monthly chapters, so it takes time to make any progress. Netizens are thinking May through June would be a good place to wrap the arc… at least, for now. There is nothing keeping the manga from revisiting Granolah, and it might have to if the sniper is hellbent on finding Freeza. The tyrant is hard to track down, but Granolah’s bounty hunter skillset would help him out. And once his hideout is found, well – Goku would love to check in on the persistent despot.

For now, there is no telling how long Granolah the Survivor will continue, but the manga seems to have plans for whatever does come next. If you are not caught up with the manga, then it shouldn’t take you long to catch up. Viz Media publishes Dragon Ball Super stateside, and it is updated monthly through the company’s digital vault.

What do you think about Toyotaro’s little tease? Where would you like to see Dragon Ball Super go with its next arc? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.