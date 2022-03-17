Toei Animation Hack Spurs One Show’s 3-Week Delay

If you keep up with anime, then you have most likely heard about a little issue over at Toei Animation. The company confirmed it was targeted by a hack this month, and several of its internal systems were tampered with. An investigation is still underway over the ordeal, but thanks to a new report, we have learned the hack has forced one anime to take a 3-week hiatus out of nowhere.

Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai seems to be the anime at the wrong end of this hack. The show has already aired one re-run in light of the incident, and its team just released a new statement confirming an extended hiatus is in its future.

https://twitter.com/DQ_DAI_anime/status/1504291432164564995?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

According to the update, Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai will be airing reruns for the next three weeks in light of the hack. Fans in Japan will be able to watch “The Insignia of Avan” on cable for this week’s re-run. And if all goes well, Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai will return with new episodes starting April 9h.

This is not the only delay prompted by Toei Animation’s hack. It was made clear this week that One Piece and Digimon Ghost Game will also be impacted by the ordeal. Both series will withhold airing new episodes this Sunday as was planned. Depending on the hack’s investigation and internal scale, these delays could be extended much like Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai is experiencing. And given how deep One Piece is with its Wano saga, well – fans won’t be pleased with such an unexpected delay.

