Dragon Ball Super Artist Takes on Legends Original

Dragon Ball Super artist, Toyotaro, has been working with creator Akira Toriyama on the manga to introduce new lore to the shonen universe for years. The artist's love of the series bleeds into his artwork more times than we can count, with Toyotaro taking the opportunity to create new art of some Z-Fighter favorites. Now, the artist has shared a new look at a character that only exists in Dragon Ball Legends, the mobile game that brings together heroes and villains of the universe from alternate realities and timelines.

For those who might not know much about Dragon Ball Legends, the mobile game places you into the shoes of an ancient Saiyan known as Shallot. While the main storyline follows this warrior from the Saiyan race's past, it also incorporates countless characters from the series' past. One of the original characters that was introduced in Shallot's adventures is the swordsman known as Zahha, who arrives on the scene as one of Shallot's greatest allies, but is eventually revealed to in fact be the main antagonist who has been pulling quite a few strings. With the likes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes exploring characters that never find their way to the main series, perhaps Zahha will one day receive an anime debut.

Dragon Ball Z...Ahha

Toyotaro was made to be an artist on Dragon Ball, thanks in part to his surprising past. He first began his manga journey by working on Dragon Ball fan projects, such as Dragon Ball AF, wherein he would place Goku and his allies in adventures that we would never see in the main franchise. While Toyotaro still talks frequently to series creator Akira Toriyama when it comes to creating new manga storylines, his influence on the franchise is definitely apparent over the years.

(Photo: Official Dragon Ball Website)

In Dragon Ball Super's manga, the printed story is taking the opportunity to revisit the events of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. While several of the key scenes are being hit, the latest arc also injects some new moments and character interactions into the story that featured the introduction of Orange Piccolo and Gohan Beast. With the latest chapter featuring Gohan's fight against the Gammas, the manga might only have a few chapters left before it once again enters new territory.

