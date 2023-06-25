Dragon Ball Shares First Look at New Super Saiyan Blue Saiyan

A new Super Saiyan Blue fighter is coming to the Dragon Ball franchise soon, and Dragon Ball has shared the first look at what this new Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan will look like in action! With Dragon Ball soon celebrating its 40th Anniversary of Akira Toriyama's original manga series hitting the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, fans have seen the franchise expand in all new sorts of ways. While Dragon Ball fans wait for the Dragon Ball Super anime to return someday, at least there are still all kinds of fun Dragon Ball projects still in the works.

Dragon Ball Legends recently had a major cliffhanger in its story missions that teased its original Saiyan fighter Shallot would soon be unlocking his own Super Saiyan Blue form six years after the fighter was first introduced, and a new trailer for an upcoming Dragon Ball Legends update has confirmed this to be the case. Dragon Ball Legends has dropped the first look at Super Saiyan Blue Shallot as the fighter reaches the new level on June 28th (by clearing Part 14 Book 5 of the main story), and you can check it out below as spotted by @DbsHype on Twitter:

Dragon Ball Legends: Super Saiyan Blue Shallot officially announced!



Coming: June 28 pic.twitter.com/5A9qSWw02Q — Hype (@DbsHype) June 20, 2023

Dragon Ball: Who Is Shallot?

Shallot was introduced to Dragon Ball Legends as a brand new Saiyan fighter (designed by Dragon Ball series creator Akira Toriyama) who was actually an ancient warrior from Planet Sadala who was suddenly recruited into a Tournament of Time. Crossing paths with all sorts of other characters from across the various Dragon Ball timelines, Shallot has been spending the last few years steadily growing stronger and acquiring new forms. This of course included Super Saiyan 1,2 and 3, God, and now Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan with the next update to the long running story in the mobile game.

There has yet to be word on whether or not Shallot will leave the confines of Dragon Ball Legends to ever interact with other releases in the franchise such as the ongoing Dragon Ball Heroes promotional anime, but fans are still hoping to see more of the Saiyan fighter in the future. Now that he's reaching Super Saiyan Blue, there's no telling what other forms the fighter could end up unlocking in the future.

