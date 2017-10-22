‘Dragon Ball Super’ Confirms The Return Of Super Saiyan 3

Warning! Spoilers for Dragon Ball Super‘s 112th episode lie below!

Goku is still on the mend from his battle with Jiren, but the Saiyan does not have anytime to relax. The latest episode of Dragon Ball Super showed the hero fighting a one-on-three match as opponents began to target Goku in his tired state. But, when the anime returns next, the Saiyan looks like he will finally whip out his Super Saiyan 3 transformation.

Dragon Ball Super‘s 112th episode ended with Caulifla stepping in to save Goku from his current fight. After dismissing the robotic warriors, the girl powered into her Super Saiyan form and asked Goku to fight her. The episode ended on that cliffhanger, but its preview of next week’s comeback id see Goku promise the battle would be a must-watch for fans.

“The Saiyan battle against Caulifla and Kale begins at last. Caulifla and Kale are getting even stronger,” Goku said, narrating the preview.

“The coordinated attacks got me on the run. Okay, I’ll show them Super Saiyan 3! Come on, Caulifla! Kale!”

So, there you have it from the man himself. Goku is planning to show off his Super Saiyan 3 power-up, and fans are ready to see the hero don his majestic blonde mane.

The Tournament of Power won’t be the first place Goku has used his Super Saiyan 3 form in Dragon Ball Super. The form was brought back by the Saiyan during his first battle with Beerus. When Super Saiyan and Super Saiyan 2 do not phase the god, Goku decides to try out the form to avail. The form was also touched upon once Future Trunks traveled to warn Goku about Goku Black, but the Saiyan tends to keep his SSJ3 form locked away tightly now that he can rely on his Super Saiyan God techniques.

For now, it’s not sure how Goku will use SSJ3 or if he plans to take Caulifla out with it. In the past, the Saiyan did say he felt Caulifla may attain the form once the pair battle for real, so that prediction may very well come true.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” saga is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST. Toonami airs the English dub on Adult Swim Saturdays at 11:30 p.m.