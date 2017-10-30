‘Dragon Ball Super’ Just Brought Back Super Saiyan 3

Dragon Ball Super is no stranger to the Super Saiyan 3 form, but fans would not mind seeing the anime whip it out a bit more. The form may be one of Goku’s more extreme power-ups, and the hero’s hair becomes a rather unmanageable when he transforms. However, Dragon Ball Super‘s most recent take on form looked way better than its last.

Over the weekend, Dragon Ball Super returned with a brand-new episode that pitted Goku against the Universe 6 Super Saiyans. The hero had to fight Kale and Caulifla as the latter wanted Goku to teach her Super Saiyan 3. The elder would only agree if Caulifla could make him power into the form, and Goku did just that – but it wasn’t thanks to the Universe 6 fighter’s power.

After being double-teamed by Kale and Caulifla, Goku showed out his Super Saiyan 3 form to the world. As you can see above, the transformation looks very detailed and has its hair shaded ver well. Goku’s creased brow looks downright intimidating, and fans can’t help but praise the animation when compared to the transformation’s last appearance.

I have to say, for the first time Dragon Ball Super has gotten Super Saiyan 3 right. IT LOOKS DOPE! pic.twitter.com/Pqstug6dsy — Loconte19 (@DbsAKEG) October 28, 2017

At the beginning of Dragon Ball Super, the anime had Goku whip out the power-up when he fought against Beerus. The ‘Battle of Gods’ saga is notoriously rough with its animation, but the show’s juvenile artwork showed the most when Goku went Super Saiyan 3. Fans made fun of how awkward the Saiyan looked when he powered up, and the physics of Goku’s longer hair fell flat when he tried (and failed) to beat Beerus.

With Caulifla determined to learn Super Saiyan 3, there is a chance Dragon Ball Super will bring up the transformation more regularly now. Goku largely left the form behind after he learned how to go Super Saiyan Blue, but Caulifla’s next power point would be Super Saiyan 3. If the Universe 6 fighter learns the power-up, Goku will definitely have one interesting fight on his hand, so fans can only wait until the hot-headed girl nails the technique.

Dragon Ball Super’s “Universal Survival” saga is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST. Toonami airs the English dub on Adult Swim Saturdays at 11:30 p.m.