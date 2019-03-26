Here’s What Super Saiyan God Bardock Could Look Like

One of the most popular characters in the Dragon Ball franchise is Goku’s father, Bardock. The character’s made a strong impression on fans despite not appearing for long in the anime, and many felt that the character still has a lot of potential. But due to his role in Goku’s story, fans have not been able to see if he could reach the same heights of power as his son.

This has led fans to imagine what it would look like if he had access to other Super Saiyan forms, and this imagining of what Super Saiyan God Bardock would look like is particularly stunning. You can check out the slick art below:

An impressive commission of Battle Damaged Super Saiyan God Bardock done by @Barkarott also be sure to check out his page for more amazing content pic.twitter.com/Nj6JfGSab2 — SinOverlord17 (@SOverlord17) March 23, 2019

Artist @Barkarott illustrated this take on Bardock, and combining the sleek red hair Super Saiyan God grants with Naohiro Shintani’s new character designs from Dragon Ball Super: Broly, @Barkarott delivers a fierce take on Bardock. Bardock has seen some unofficial upgrades through the years, so there’s still a shred of hope this take could come to life someday.

Bardock’s popularity saw to the release of a second special starring the character. Though even more outside of the canon than the non-canon specials, it did allow Bardock to go Super Saiyan. He even got a Super Saiyan 3 transformation in Dragon Ball Heroes, too, so fans are definitely hoping he gets the more powerful Super Saiyan forms in some capacity.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media.

If you wanted to catch up with the English dub of the series, there’s actually a pretty nifty way to do so. You can currently stream the first 91 episodes of the dub on FunimationNOW, which brings the series from the beginning all the way to when the the universes began gathering their fighters for the Tournament of Power. It’s not too far off from where the Toonami run of the series is at currently.

