Remember When Dragon Ball Super Accidentally Leaked Super Saiyan God Goku?

Dragon Ball Super kicked off not just by introducing us to the deities known as Beerus and Whis, but it also introduced a new level of power to Son Goku and the Z-Fighters in Super Saiyan God. Giving Goku a slimmer build and red hair thanks to his comrades focusing on his ki, the new transformation opened the door for the Z-Fighters to achieve quite a few new transformations in the sequel series. Before the God Ki form hit the anime adaptation, Toei Animation had leaked the transformation in some unexpected ways.

After Goku had discovered the Super Saiyan God transformation and had a blow-out fight with his universe's God of Destruction, both Son and Vegeta were able to hit the next level in rapid succession. Learning how to "go Super Saiyan" while being a Super Saiyan God, Super Saiyan Blue was unveiled in the fight against the resurrected Frieza. Of course, as Dragon Ball Super fans know, Goku and Vegeta were able to go even further beyond by learning their respective "Ultra" forms in Ultra Instinct and Ultra Ego respectively. With the manga aiming to bring the re-telling of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero to an end in its next few chapters, perhaps the stage will be set for the Z-Fighters to acquire new transformations in the face of Black Frieza.

A Leak of Super Saiyan God Proportions

Prior to the theatrical release of Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods, Toei Animation had placed the original design for Goku's Super Saiyan God form on their office door. This was the first time that any Super Saiyan form, outside of GT's Super Saiyan 4, featured a transformation that didn't give the Saiyans blond hair. With Dragon Ball hitting quite a few colors on the rainbow and then some, it will be interesting to see what hair colors the shonen will grant its warriors down the line.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

If you missed the theatrical debut of Super Saiyan God originally, Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods is returning to theaters in North America next month. Arriving as part of Fathom Events, the movie will arrive with a special extended cut that will add footage to the film's runtime. With the Shonen series prepping for a major announcement at this year's New York Comic-Con, 2023 might make for quite the year for Goku and company.

Via DBS Hype