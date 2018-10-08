‘Dragon Ball Super’ Teases Big Change To Broly’s Origin

Dragon Ball Super has made plenty of changes to Son Goku and the gang, but few of them compare to its next big retcon. After all, fans will see the franchise make Broly canon this winter, and it seems the reboot is shaking up the character’s origins.

Recently, fans got a new look at Dragon Ball Super‘s first film, and the trailer blew up over thanks to New York Comic Con. The reel, which can be seen above, hones in on the Saiyan’s past on Planet Vegeta, but things with Broly do not go as planned.

As fans will see, the new trailer sees King Vegeta make a different decision about Broly than he did in Dragon Ball Z: Broly — The Legendary Super Saiyan. In the films, the Saiyan ruler decided he would execute Broly as his power levels at birth rivaled his own. King Vegeta saw Broly as a threat, leaving him with little choice but to get rid of the baby and his dad by proxy.

However, in the trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Broly, fans get a very different take on that origin tale. Instead of being sentenced to death, Broly is exiled from Planet Vegeta and sent to scout a faraway planet. This isn’t anything unusual for Saiyans, but Paragus is unwilling to part ways with his son. So, the reel makes it look like Paragus exits his audience with King Vegeta to follow after Broly in exile. Of course, this decision would save the two as Freeza destroyed Planet Vegeta soon after, making the father-son pair one of the last remaining Saiyans.

This change to Broly would be big enough as is, but there is more teased in the trailer. Still a child, fans are shown clips of Broly as he appears to crash land on his exiled planet. One scene shows the grimy Saiyan eating rations from his escape pod, making it appear as if he’s alone without Paragus tending to him. These moments have fans speculating Broly may grow up on a different planet much like Goku did, but he won’t have Grandpa Gohan around to nurture him. If Paragus doesn’t show up, Broly’s origin could reflect the worst-case scenario of Goku’s backstory, and that kind of past would set up anyone to turn evil.

Funimation will be bringing Dragon Ball Super: Broly to theaters in the United States on January 16th as well, and fans of the English dub are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in. You can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”