Dragon Ball Super Announces One Big Toonami Marathon

Dragon Ball Super has yet to complete its course in the U.S., but the show grows closer by the week. With each passing Toonami installment, fans are gifted an all-new dubbed episode of Dragon Ball Super, and fans will get to experience lots of the show on cable soon. Toonami has plans to host a big Dragon Ball marathon, and it will be here before long.

According to new reports, Toonami has scheduled a new marathon for Saturday, September 28. The marathon will begin at 11 PM with an all-new episode. Fans will get to see the dubbed take of episode 130 before the Dragon Ball Super marathon begins.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The marathon will begin with episode 121 and work its way back up to episode 130. It seems the rest of the Toonami block will be taken up by the marathon, so fans will be able to relive some must-see parts of the Tournament of Power.

Of course, fans of the dub will want to tune in as this marathon will prepare them for the final dubbed episode of Dragon Ball Super. The show tapped out with 131 episodes overall, so the end of September will bring out 130. It seems November will be the chosen month which brings the dub to an end.

As for where the series will go from here, fans are not quite sure. Dragon Ball Super wrapped its Japanese run over a year ago, and there has been no update on a revival or new series since. Rumors continue to crop up which suggest a project is in the works, but nothing official has been said. However, in a recent interview with ComicBook.com, the English voices of Goku and Bulma seem optimistic about the future.

“…We don’t know what we’re excited about because we don’t know what’s coming out,” Sean Schemmel (Goku) said. “But I know that there was, Japan had teased two to three years from now, perhaps another movie, I don’t know. But… strong Internet rumors is all I’ve got for you.”

So, will you be tuning into this Dragon Ball Super marathon when it goes live? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.