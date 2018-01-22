‘Dragon Ball Super’ Preview Reveals Toppo’s God of Destruction Form

Universe 11 may want the world to focus on Jiren right now, but Toppo is about to scratch that plan. Dragon Ball Super is about to dive into the Pride Trooper’s fight now that Dyspo has been eliminated, and Toppo will unlock a new power during the skirmish.

So, Android 17 and his pals better be REAL careful.

Dragon Ball Super‘s latest preview highlights a brand-new transformation heading for Toppo. The teaser for episode 125, which can be seen above, shows the Pride Trooper battling against a slew of Universe 7 members. Android 17 takes Toppo on directly, but Freeza and Vegeta also defer their focus to the fighter during the new episode – and they will need to.

As you can see, the trailer shows Toppo tapping into a power unlike any he has shown before. The preview features a voice over from Goku which says Universe 7 almost gets the jump on Toppo before he unveils his new power. The preview shows Toppo’s shirt ripping into shreds as he powers up, and a purple aura outlines his body. Freeza is seen looking in shock as a shadowed expression takes over Toppo’s features, and Goku straight-up says the Pride Trooper looks like a God of Destruction after he is done transforming.

If Universe 7 knows what’s up, they will regroup before fighting Toppo. The awakened God of Destruction may have just tapped into his Hakai stores, and that could mean bad things for Goku’s squad.

Of course, fans are not too surprised to see this form make its debut. Early episode titles and synopses from Japan already hinted at Toppo’s power-up. You can read the current summary of “Majestic! Advent of the God of Destruction, Toppo!!” below:

“It looked as if Toppo had been defeated by the combined assault of No.17 and the rest of Universe 7! However, right as he prepares for the worst, something strange starts happening to Toppo’s body?!”

DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

Are you excited for Toppo's comeback?