‘Dragon Ball Super’ Marks Tournament Halfway Point With Eerie Reminder

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universe Survival Saga” has offered fans more epic action and milestone moments than just about any other storyline in the franchise’s long history – and the battles of the Tournament of power are only halfway over!

At the end of episode 111, The Great Priest marked the halfway point of the Tournament of Power by changing the sky above the arena from blue to green. On the one hand, it was a simple commemorative color change; on the other hand, Dragon Ball fans know that it’s also a possible big signifier:

The Great Priest changes the color of the sky in order to mark the start of the tournament’s second half. Because hey, why not? pic.twitter.com/8z0zFEh1HE — Odd Blankenship (@Herms98) October 15, 2017



As you can see in the comments of the tweet, fans instantly associated this color change with some big incidents from the franchise’s past – such as when Future Zamasu fused with Goku Black. In fact, green sky has become such a staple for the series, that it seems foolhardy to disregard this moment in the Tournament of Power as something trivial.

What we do know is that this second half of the tournament is about to be lit! Upcoming episodes will reveal major moments like Jiren’s final form, the introduction (or “birth) of a powerful new fighter, and of course, a rematch between Jiren and Goku, with the latter presumably mastering his new Ultra Instinct power.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” saga is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST. Toonami airs the English dub on Adult Swim Saturdays at 11:30 p.m.