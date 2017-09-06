Dragon Ball Super Teases Return Of Gohan’s Ultimate Form

When it comes to Dragon Ball Super, Gohan has had a rough time. The half-Saiyan may be married and have a daughter of his own, but Gohan has seen his martial arts skills slip in the past few years. Giving into his mom's wishes, Gohan is a dedicated scholar these days who enjoys training with his father Goku when possible. But, when compared to his Dragon Ball Z days, Gohan's glory pales in light of his youth. Dragon Ball Super has since tried to help Gohan reclaim his status as a fearsome Z-Fighter, but things have been slow-going with the effort.

UP NEXT: Dragon Ball Super: Could Goku Become a Villain?

But, in the coming weeks, it looks like that might all change. According to Weekly Shonen Jump, good-old Gohan is about to resurface in Dragon Ball Super's newest arc.

Earlier this month, the anime kicked off its newest arc known as the 'Univeral Survival' saga. In the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, the publication features a spotlight on Gohan and his upcoming battle with Lavender from Universe 9. One of the spread's images shows Gohan powered up in his Ultimate form while the following caption rests beside it:

"Gohan awakens?! This time Gohan is super-serious!! These design images we secretly obtained show 'Ultimate' Gohan with his dormant power unlocked!! You can tell just by looking that he's on a different level!! The strong Gohan of old who surpassed his father has returned!!"

Of course, fans are interested to see Gohan unlocked his Ultimate form. Fans have long-expected the hero to power up into the state after promotional images showed Gohan with the transformation's slicked-back hairstyle. Now, fans have confirmation about Gohan and his need to use his Ultimate form during the 'Universal Survival' arc. At the moment, it's not known when or how often Gohan will use his unmatched powers during the martial arts tournament, but it looks like Universe 9 may force the half-Saiyan to go mystic.

If Universe 9 does force Gohan's hand, the decision will rev up the stakes for future 'Universal Survival' fights. When Gohan enters his Ultimate form, the boy becomes more powerful than Goku in Super Saiyan 3, and Toei Animation surely wouldn't make Universe 9 be the tournament's strongest team right off the bat. If that's the case, fans can expect even stronger opponents to take on Universe 7, and Gohan may find a competitor who can withstand his Ultimate onslaught.

Really no new info on those other universe fighters. Meanwhile with Gohan...well, they're promising a lot. Will they deliver? pic.twitter.com/oytnszSNHD — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) February 17, 2017

Back in the days, fans first learned of Gohan and his Ultimate powers during Dragon Ball Z. The warrior had his full potential unlocked by Old Kai in order to face Super Buu, and Gohan was easily able to overtake the maniacal villain before the latter was able to absorb Gohan.