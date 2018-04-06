‘Dragon Ball Super’ Shares New Ultra Instinct Goku Artwork

Dragon Ball Super may have ended its TV series, but Toei Aniamtion still has more in store for the franchise. This December, Goku will return to the big screen with the first-ever Dragon Ball Super film, and Bandai Namco is keeping the fighter’s latest transformation alive through merchandise.

So, if you want some more Ultra Instinct Goku, then you can have it. A brand-new image of the form has just been shared online.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Twitter, a slew of new Dragon Ball collectible cards were announced, and the set will include some stunning artwork. Ultra Instinct Goku, Super Saiyan Vegito, and Legendary Super Saiyan Broly were all spotlighted in the new artwork.

As you can see below, Ultra Instinct Goku is seen in his completed transformation as his hair and pupils are silver. With an energy aura surrounding him, Goku can be seen diving forward with his Gi ripped to shreds as he prepares to enter battle.

When it comes to Super Saiyan Vegito, the Saiyan looks plenty powerful as he sets off a Ki blast. Broly’s Super Saiyan form also comes off terrifying thanks to his overpowering aura, and his green-yellow Ki blast doesn’t look like something you ever want to get hit with.

These three characters may be the pack’s biggest players, but there are more fighters coming with the pack. According to the collection’s details, 22 cards will be included, but there is no note on when the Dragon Ball card set will go on sale.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

Do you still love how this Dragon Ball Super artwork looks? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!