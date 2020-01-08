Dragon Ball Super: Ultra Instinct Gogeta Goes Live in This Gorgeous Artwork

Dragon Ball Super has kept fans buzzing with speculation for more than a year now, ever since the anime series ended its run and went on indefinite hiatus. Before it left the airwaves, Dragon Ball Super managed to introduce an extensive new array of characters, power-ups, and transformations, and the Dragon Ball Super: Broly added a few major cherries on top. Undoubtedly two of the most popular new elements Dragon Ball Super has recently introduced are Goku’s achievement of Ultra Instinct, as well Goku and Vegeta first time fusing into Gogeta within official canon. One fan artist is celebrating both those major Dragon Ball Super milestones with a new piece of artwork.

Check out what Dragon Ball Super’s Ultra Instinct Gogeta could look like:

“The Ultimate Warrior, Ultra Instinct Gogeta!” Starting off the New Year right with a What-If, from Gogeta vs Hearts. This is also a test on my TOP Filter since I rarely do art in this style. Thank you to @LeonardoFrost95 for the aura and my right hand shawty @TheTabbyNeko! pic.twitter.com/XL8jZvhTCD — Princavelli ❁ (@AubreiPrince) January 1, 2020

Here’s what Dragon Ball fan artist @AubreiPrince had to say about the rendering of Ultra Instinct Gogeta he did above:

Ironically enough, this rendering of Ultra Instinct Gogeta was actually built off the frame of a different Dragon Ball fused fighter: Adult Gotenks, from the Dragon Ball Heroes game series:

I used this frame of Adult Gotenks in order to make the Gogeta, since this mainly a filter test. Also I cant stop my self from correcting Yamamuro’s Art. pic.twitter.com/9WmJpvyXDb — Princavelli ❁ (@AubreiPrince) January 1, 2020

