Here’s What Ultra Instinct Gohan Could Look Like in ‘Dragon Ball Super’

The most well received parts of Dragon Ball Super were Goku’s two transformations into Ultra Instinct. Thanks to its super look, fans have been wanting to see how other characters would look in the state as well.

One fan took to Twitter to theorize how Gohan would look in Ultra Instinct, and the results are definitely worth seeing.

I get Ultra Instinct. You get Ultra Instinct. Even Gohan learns how to DODGE and gets the most Ultra of Instinct! pic.twitter.com/rW3co5Osqe — MastarMedia (@MastarMedia) December 2, 2017

Twitter user @MastarMedia uploaded this image of an Ultra Instinct Gohan with the following hilarious line, “I get Ultra Instinct. You get Ultra Instinct. Even Gohan learns to DODGE and gets the most of Ultra Instinct.”

After seeing Gohan at his most powerful yet in the Tournament of Power, it’s not hard to imagine Gohan reaching the state as well. Fans had been waiting to see Gohan return to the kind of strength he showed in his prime back in Dragon Ball Z, and thanks to Universe 6 he was finally pushed to that point.

Piccolo had been suffering mentally against the Universe 6’s Namekians Pirina and Saonel after finding out they were the result of a mass Namekian fusion, so Gohan instead took the lead in the battle and vowed to give Piccolo enough time to charge his Special Beam Cannon for a powerful counterattack.

True to his word, Gohan impressively fought back the two despite their power. Keeping both of them at bay while Piccolo was charging, Gohan pulled off some stunning feats of strength. Gohan then blocked a large Ki blast from hitting Piccolo, and said he would never lack the power to leave Piccolo defenseless again. Then he hit the Namekians with a fully powered Kamehameha Wave, eliminating them from the tournament.

The logistics of the new Ultra Instinct form might be barring Gohan from actually reaching it in the series seeing as how even Goku seems to be struggling to trigger it, let alone master it. Even Vegeta, the one closest in power to Goku in the series can’t quite figure it out either.

