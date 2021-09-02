Dragon Ball Super: Ultra Instinct Shaggy's Voice Actor Revealed

✖

Warner Bros did what many thought to be impossible by including the powered-up version of Norville Rogers, aka Shaggy from the Scooby-Doo franchise, in the latest animated Mortal Kombat feature, Mortal Kombat Legends: Battles of the Realms. While Ultra Instinct Shaggy doesn't get much screen time as he's shown pulling Scorpion back to the depths behind the WB logo, the credits of the film reveal that a very familiar actor, who has given life to the member of Mystery Inc is responsible for bringing this new version to life.

The origins of this crazy version of Shaggy could arise from any number of sources, though the predominant source appears to be the 2011 direct-to-video Scooby-Doo movie, Scooby Doo: Legend of the Phantosaur, in which the scaredy-cat is hypnotized to make it so that he feels no fear. In a hard-hitting scene, Shaggy takes down an entire restaurant filled with bikers, which was then given the Ultra Instinct theme from Dragon Ball Super, which fit perfectly over this ridiculous fight scene. While the new appearance of Shaggy in Mortal Kombat isn't referred to as Ultra Instinct, the powered-up version has had a history with the fighting game franchise as fans begged for him to be included in the game via downloadable content.

(Photo: Warner Bros Entertainment)

The voice for this god-like form of the Scooby-Doo character, as revealed in the credits for Battle of the Realms, was none other than Matthew Lillard, who portrayed the live-action version of the Mystery Machine inhabitant in the two feature-length films and has since supplied the voice for Shaggy in countless animated movies.

Lillard has had countless roles in Hollywood that exist outside of the world of Scooby-Doo, playing major roles in films including Scream, Thirteen Ghosts, SLC Punk, and more. However, it seems the actor just can't stay away from Shaggy as he'll be reprising the role in the upcoming direct-to-video crossover movie that sees the Scooby gang teaming up with another Cartoon Network resident in Courage the Cowardly Dog in Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo! Meets Courage The Cowardly Dog, bringing back the pink canine from animation limbo.

What do you think of Matthew Lillard once again reprising the role? Do you think we'll see Ultra Instinct Shaggy return to the world of animation in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.