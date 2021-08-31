Dragon Ball Super: Ultra Instinct Shaggy Just Became Canon

✖

Dragon Ball is one of the most famous franchises in the world, and it has made some of the greatest memes to date. Vegeta might be the king of creating memes, but Goku came through for fans when he unlocked Ultra Instinct years ago. And now, it seems like one of Goku's best memes is getting a canon makeover.

And who might we be talking about? Well, jinkies - you can probably guess! It turns out Shaggy is about to take on the best Ultra Instinct form to date, and it comes courtesy of Warner Bros. Animation.

ULTRA INSTINCT SHAGGY IS SO POWERFUL IT'S NO LONGER A MEME. WHAT TIMELINE ARE WE IN?! https://t.co/FetWLN7HuR — 『 Daitomodachi』 (@daitomodachi6) August 31, 2021

For those that don't know, Warner Bros. Animation is releasing a new movie this week, and it is based on Mortal Kombat of all things. The film, which is titled Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle for the Realms, is expected to debut in hours at this point. However, a teaser for the film has just gone live, and it has the world revisiting Ultra Instinct Shaggy for the strangest reason.

After all, the teaser seems to show Shaggy tapping into an Ultra Instinct state out of nowhere. The man is seen fighting Scorpion against the title card for Warner Bros. Animation, and the sleuth wins the match with ease. When you watch the promo, it depicts Shaggy as if he were embracing Ultra Instinct like Goku before him, but fans are saying a simple possession could explain away this odd moment.

Sure, Warner Bros. Animation may not call the form Ultra Instinct, but the fans know what it is. Shaggy and the form have become tied together so far as meme lore is concerned. Since its debut years ago, fans have petitioned to give Shaggy the form, and all sorts of meme and mods made that happen. Now, Dragon Ball needs to get in on the ordeal, so let's cross our fingers for a Mortal Kombat cameo in the anime's 2022 movie!

Want to know more about Mortal Kombat's big movie? You can read up on the synopsis below: "When Shao Kahn’s Outworld barbarians terrorize Earthrealm, Lord Raiden is determined to put an end to the carnage once and for all. This leaves one option: a final Mortal Kombat tournament for the future of Earthrealm – win it or lose everything. Raiden’s elite fighters Liu Kang, Johnny Cage, Sonya Blade and a few new faces kick the action into overdrive as they go head-to-head with Outworld’s most bloodthirsty warriors. The stakes could not be higher. But deep in the Netherrealm, an unspeakable scheme by the malevolent Shinnok unfolds, threatening to obliterate existence as we know it. The universe is watching, and it’s winner take all!"

What do you think about Ultra Instinct Shaggy's comeback? Are you surprised by the return or...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.