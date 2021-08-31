Dragon Ball Super Fans Can't Believe Ultra Instinct Shaggy Is Real Now

Shaggy is a culture icon all thanks to Scooby-Doo, but there is a side of the hero we never knew. As part of the Mystery Inc. gang, Shaggy has met a number of villains, but his self-defense skills do not extend much beyond throwing sandwiches. Of course, that is not the case for Ultra Instinct Shaggy, and the Dragon Ball fandom is having a difficult time believing the character is legit now.

And no, we aren't joking. Scooby-Doo just made Ultra Instinct Shaggy canon by the way of a new film. Warner Bros. Animation confirmed the character is real at the start of its new Mortal Kombat movie.

For those out of the loop, the whole thing went live when Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms premiere. The animated film was put out today after a long wait, and its title screen gets started with Scorpion. The fighter seems cocky as you'd expect, but he gets knocked when Ultra Instinct Shaggy comes out of the WB logo to knock heads.

The character is shown with glowing green eyes and an aura similar to that seen in Dragon Ball Super, but it is not an exact comparison. After all, Ultra Instinct is a Dragon Ball thing, and there are copyrights keeping it from Scooby-Doo as is. This is why the title screen added a bit of spice to the form, so Shaggy is rocking a copycat transformation that glows a bright green.

As you can see below, fans are geeking out about the cameo, and it isn't hard to see why. The Dragon Ball fandom first cooked up Ultra Instinct Shaggy in late 2017 after the anime debuted the form. Youtube was littered with fan-made trailers dedicated to Ultra Instinct Shaggy, and the meme grew bigger and bigger. Eventually, a petition was launched to bring the fighter into Mortal Kombat as a DLC fighter, and anime fans were game for the addition. And in his own way, it seems Shaggy just got the invite after years of waiting on the sidelines.

What do you think about this Shaggy cameo? Do you think the warrior needs to take on Goku now or...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.