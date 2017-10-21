‘Dragon Ball Super’s Universe Survival Arc May Last A Long Time

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universe Survival” saga has been a pretty epic affair, but if fans are thinking that it’s going to wrap up anytime soon, you may want to think again.

Some new speculation from Dragon Ball spoilers source GovetaXV on Twitter point to Universe Survival continuing for quite some time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

See for yourself:

Tournament of Power will continue Throughout December and probably it might enter January also! — GovetaXV (@GovetaXV) October 17, 2017



Wow. That span of time would mean there are approximately two dozen or more episodes to go before we get to the end (assuming there are no hiatus weeks). That’s a lot of story left tell, and given where things are now, a lot of stuff that can still go down.

As GovetaXV notes, the length of the Universe Survival saga is not the same as the length of the Tournament of Power, which will probably be done by early 2018. That leaves the question: what will be the final arc of the saga, that takes place after the tournament?

We’ve already jumped into some deep waters of speculation – and a lot of it revolves around Freeza, and whatever shady scheme he may eventually hatch. Could Freeza emerge as the major threat, if he gets his wish with the Super Dragon Balls? Will Universe 7 actually meet its destruction and have to be resurrected? Could our Universe 7 heroes travel to one of the other dimensions that are fighting in the tournament (if only to escape extinction)?

These are the questions that are going to keep us watching Dragon Ball Super (and the “Universe Survival” saga) from now until next summer.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” saga is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST. Toonami airs the English dub on Adult Swim Saturdays at 11:30 p.m.