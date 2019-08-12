Dragon Ball Super: Vegeta Star Comments on Beyond Blue’s English Dub Debut

Dragon Ball Super is nearing the end of a favorite dub run. After a long stint on Toonami, the anime’s final episodes are beginning to tick down, and Dragon Ball Super has met the climax with some intense action. This past weekend, the anime saw Vegeta go Beyond Blue in the English dub, and the actor behind the performance is speaking out on the reveal.

Taking to Twitter, voice actor Christopher Sabat shared an anecdote about his time recording Vegeta’s new power boost. The star said he will never forget what it was like recording Vegeta in that session for more than one reason.

“I’ll never forget recording this. It was agonizing. My throat burned like utter fire for a week,” Sabat revealed.

I’ll never forget recording this. It was agonizing. My throat burned like utter fire for a week. But our screams are our legacy, it defines Dragonball and it’s how we’ll be remembered. So, much like Vegeta, there was no way I was going to give it less than my absolute all. https://t.co/UAC7V8paYE — Christopher Sabat (@VoiceOfVegeta) August 12, 2019

“But our screams are our legacy, it defines Dragonball and it’s how we’ll be remembered. So, much like Vegeta, there was no way I was going to give it less than my absolute all.”

As you can see above, Sabat did give his all with this performance. Goku’s dub actor Sean Schemmel garnered praise for his take on Ultra Instinct but Sabat gave an entirely different performance with his new boost. Vegeta was able to tap into Beyond Blue after distilling the power of his Saiyan pride, and it was clear Sabat would not skimp bringing the transformation to life. Now, fans are just imagining how Vegeta might sound should he ever unlock Ultra Instinct, but that is not something Sabat has to worry about. For right now, the actor can rest his voice… that is, until the anime comes knocking again with a new project.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.