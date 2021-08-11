Dragon Ball Super Interview Stirs Up Debate About Broly's Power

✖

Dragon Ball Super is busy with its new movie these days, but that doesn't mean the manga is being left behind. No, the story is still moving along as planned with another new chapter slated for release this month. To celebrate the latest volume of Dragon Ball Super, the team at Shueisha did an interview with the manga's illustrator, and it was there a debut about Broly came to light.

So, first, let's break things down. The whole thing began when Toyotaro sat down for an interview to talk all things Dragon Ball. It was there the artist touched upon the manga's take on Goku and Vegeta. But when he was asked about the strongest warriors out there, things got weird with the fandom.

And somewhat on that note, when they’re listing characters who represent Goku’s room for improvement, Toyotaro mentions Whis, Uchida adds Beerus, Toyotaro then repeats Whis and Beerus, Uchida (and only Uchida) mentions Broly, and finally Toyotaro mentions the Grand Priest pic.twitter.com/BF9oPOgcUo — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) August 9, 2021

Toyotaro said it was important for Goku and Vegeta to have room to grow despite their current power levels. "There's plenty more," the artist shared. "There's Whis, and of course, Beerus and the Grand Priest."

However, in the video chat, it is the man who's interviewing that brings up Broly. Victory Uchida is the only one who nods to the Saiyan, so Toyotaro makes no mention of the hero. He focuses on just three Dragon Ball Super warriors, and it is hard to make out any facial cues about Broly's mention. Toyotaro's face is masked by an avatar, and Uchida's expression is also masked up.

Over on Twitter, Dragon Ball Super fans began to pass this chat around, but Broly became a focal point. Obviously, the character is very popular with netizens, and their recent move into the canon has only doubled that love. There's no doubt Broly is insanely strong, and he gave Goku a run for it back in the day. His absence from this interview has left some fans worried, but others are glad to see other characters listed in this chat. But no matter what, well - it goes without saying that Broly's story is far from over.

What do you think about this whole debate? Do you think Broly deserves a bigger role in Dragon Ball? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.