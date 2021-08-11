Dragon Ball Z Goes Viral Over Vegeta's COVID-19 Vaccination

✖

The coronavirus pandemic continues to be a major problem for the world at large, especially with the Delta variant sweeping the globe as we speak, and one Dragon Ball Z fan has hilariously imagined what the prince of the Saiyans would react to getting a shot in the arm in order to combat COVID-19. With Vegeta making the rounds recently thanks to his new transformation being revealed in Dragon Ball Super during the Granolah The Survivor Arc, it's no surprise to see that the anti-hero remains one of the most popular characters of Akira Toriyama's Shonen franchise.

During Dragon Ball Z, one of Vegeta's most triumphant moments was when he was finally able to level up to attain the transformation of Super Saiyan, following Goku's acquisition of the power-up during his fight against Freeza. Right before the arrival of the Androids, the Saiyan Prince was able to become a Super Saiyan himself thanks to a rigorous training schedule but finds himself facing a major roadblock when he comes up against Androids 16, 17, and 18. During his one-on-one fight with the female Android 18, Vegeta gets his arm broken, making for the perfect opportunity to make this hilarious video.

Twitter User Devil Artemis X shared this hilarious Tik Tok video that incorporates footage from Dragon Ball Z's Android Saga and gets the Prince of all Saiyans vaccinated, which garners a shocking response from Future Trunks as he dives into action:

Of course, as fans of Dragon Ball know, both Androids 17 and 18 have switched sides, letting their hatred of Son Goku die following the eradication of Cell during Dragon Ball Z. With the Tournament of Power Arc recently giving fans the return of 17, teaming him up with his sister once again to help in protecting Universe 7, the pair of powerful siblings also played a major role during the Moro Arc that is taking place in Dragon Ball Super's manga.. While neither Android has yet appeared during the Granolah Arc, we definitely wouldn't be surprised if they had some role to play in the series.

What do you think of this hilarious video that sees Vegeta getting the vaccine? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.