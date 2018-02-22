‘Dragon Ball Super’ Fans Are Emotional Over Vegeta’s Elimination

Dragon Ball Super‘s latest episode saw Universe 7 take a big loss, as Vegeta was eliminated from the Tournament of Power, after giving his all (and then some) in a final fight with Jiren.

Not surprisingly, Vegeta’s elimination has caused a major stir with Dragon Ball Super fans, who are feeling some kind of way about the fact that Vegeta is gone, and how the Saiyan Prince went out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s what the fans are saying:

Pride Before The Fall

Dragon Ball super episode 128…

i was crying…??

“I’m sorry… Bulma… Cabba.. i couldn’t keep the Promise…#vegeta ❤️?if u care about vegeta.. pic.twitter.com/A4ndqnRefp — V҉ E҉ G҉ E҉ T҉ A҉ (@rentarosatomi5) February 18, 2018



Seeing Vegeta’s body break, even though his will to fight remained unbroken, really was emotional for a lot of fans.

Big Goodbyes

DBS 128 successfully intertwined an impassioned end to Vegeta’s journey with a subtle goodbye to Hiromi Tsuru as Bulma ? Barring a final act from Frieza to change the status quo, the tournament now seems a foregone conclusion with Ultra Instinct Goku taking centre stage #Vegeta pic.twitter.com/MwpsiSlyXy — Lazuli (@Lazulii18) February 18, 2018



There were indeed some other milestones at work in this episode, as voice actress Hiromi Tsuru left Bulma behind. Aya Hisakawa will take over the role, in whatever comes next for the series.

Saiyan Pride

Vegeta may have lost, but thanks to the latter half of the Tournament of Power, Vegeta has become a big winner in the eyes of the fandom. His defeat at the hands of Jiren may ironically turn out to be one of his most celebrated moments in the entire series!

♂

Vegeta is officially a sex symbol, ya’ll. That #ShirtlessVegeta heat is raging strong!

Sensitive Saiyan

Other fans were heartstruck from seeing this rare level of emotion from Vegeta. Remember when this guy came to Earth to maim and kill way back in that first season of Dragon Ball Z?

The Marvel Connection

This is fan might’ve enjoyed Marvel’s Black Panther – but Dragon Ball was clearly never far from his mind while watching it. Vegeta = icon.

Goku Hate

This pretty much speaks for the sector of the fandom that is disappointed in how the Tournament of Power has played out. Too predictable with its Goku UI vs Jiren finale – even though the final battle looks to be really awesome.

Remember the Titan

Is it normal to be in love with an anime character? #Vegeta ? pic.twitter.com/53s0LKc2P8 — Harley Quinn Yo (@HarleyQuinnYo) February 19, 2018



******

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

Header Image Credit: Lucario-Strike @ DeviantART

[Embed id=56853]Dragon Ball Super (TVShow: dragon-ball-super)[/Embed]